Florida Gulf Coast tops Michigan 10-6 in NCAA tourney debut

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 6:04 pm < a min read
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Nick Rivera hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning to help Florida Gulf Coast beat Michigan 10-6 on Friday in the program’s first NCAA Tournament game.

Rivera drove in four runs to lead the Eagles (43-18) in the Chapel Hill Regional, while Richie Garcia and Spencer Levine each drove in two runs.

Second-seeded Florida Gulf Coast trailed 5-3 before rallying with five runs in the sixth against the third-seeded Wolverines (42-16). Garcia added a two-run single through the right side in the eighth to help the Eagles increase their lead.

Michigan managed to get two runners on in the ninth, but Ako Thomas grounded out to third to end the game.

Florida Gulf Coast reliever Mario Leon (5-2) earned the win by allowing two runs in 2 1-3 innings. Michigan starter Oliver Jaskie (8-3) took the loss after allowing seven runs and 10 hits in 5 2-3 innings.

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Florida Gulf Coast tops…
