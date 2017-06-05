Sports Listen

Florida State rallies past Auburn to force deciding game

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 12:15 am < a min read
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State has forced a deciding game in the Tallahassee Regional after rallying for an 8-7 victory over Auburn in 10 innings on Sunday night.

The winning run was scored when JC Flowers was hit by a pitch by Auburn’s Calvin Coker on a 0-2 count with the bases loaded. The Seminoles (42-21) will try to reach the Super Regional for the 16th time on Monday. Auburn (37-25) has not made the Super Regional since 1999.

Auburn trailed 6-4 going into the ninth but scored three runs to take the lead. Josh Anthony provided the key hit: a two-out, two-run single with the bases loaded to give the Tigers a brief advantage. The Seminoles would send the game into extra innings when Taylor Walls walked with two outs and scored on a Dylan Busby triple.

Florida State scored five in the second — including a three-run homer by Busby — to take a 6-2 lead.

Drew Carlton (4-4) got the win in relief. Andrew Mitchell (5-4), who walked two batters in the 10th, took the loss.

Quincy Nieporte had three of the Seminoles’ 10 hits. Jonah Todd and Blake Logan had two hits apiece for Auburn.

