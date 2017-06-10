Sports Listen

Florida wins men’s NCAA track and field championships

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 1:14 am < a min read
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Florida had to battle until the final event of the meet for its repeat national championship.

With freshman Grant Holloway on the anchor leg, the Gators finished fourth in the 4×100-meter relay Friday night, giving them just enough points to win the NCAA Division I men’s outdoor track and field championship at Hayward Field.

The Gators finished with 61.5 points, two ahead of Texas A&M. The Aggies won the 4×400, meaning Florida needed to place better than sixth to get the team title. Virginia was a distant third with 36.

Friday wins from KeAndre Bates (triple jump), Holloway (110 hurdles) and Eric Futch (400 hurdles) helped put the Gators on top.

Texas A&M entered the day with a 13.5-point lead on Florida but didn’t have the same level of success as the Gators. Fred Kerley won the 400 for the Aggies, who started their day with a fourth-place finish in the 4×100 relay.

