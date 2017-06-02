Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Former Guatemalan judge pleads…

Former Guatemalan judge pleads guilty in FIFA soccer probe

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 4:28 pm 1 min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — A former Guatemalan judge pleaded guilty Friday to wire fraud and conspiracy in the global soccer corruption probe.

Hector Trujillo took hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes for sports marketing contracts, U.S. prosecutors said.

Trujillo was general secretary of Guatemala’s soccer federation when he was arrested in December 2015 in Port Canaveral, Florida, while taking a Disney cruise with his family.

Trujillo spent weeks in federal lock-ups in Oklahoma and New York before he was freed on $4 million bond in January 2016 and granted home detention in Newark, New Jersey. His lawyer said he had resigned his position on Guatemala’s Constitutional Court after he was charged.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

FIFA, the governing body of international soccer, suspended the Guatemala Football Association in October.

Brayan Jimenez, the former president of the Guatemala association, was banned for life by FIFA in April after pleading guilty to racketeering and wire fraud.

Trujillo pleaded guilty in Brooklyn federal court, admitting he took bribes. He said he would not contest any sentence less than 57 months. Sentencing was set for Sept. 20.

The U.S. investigation of corruption linked to FIFA has indicted or taken guilty pleas from more than 40 people and marketing agencies linked to soccer in the Americas since 2015. Many of the charges involve bribes paid around the organization of regional tournaments and World Cup qualifying games.

Prosecutors in Switzerland have also been investigating. FIFA has also conducted internal investigations of corruption and self-dealing that led it to ban its former president, Sepp Blatter, and longtime secretary general, Jerome Valcke.

Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.
Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Former Guatemalan judge pleads…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates National Egg Day with day-old chics

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9541 0.0280 2.80%
L 2020 25.6757 0.0752 4.59%
L 2030 28.7196 0.1339 6.52%
L 2040 30.9804 0.1712 7.46%
L 2050 17.7932 0.1130 8.30%
G Fund 15.3364 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.8818 -0.0149 2.57%
C Fund 33.8068 0.2581 8.67%
S Fund 43.7418 0.7113 4.96%
I Fund 28.1962 0.0750 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.