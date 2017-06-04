Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Former Lakers player Derek…

Former Lakers player Derek Fisher accused of DUI after crash

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 3:19 pm 1 min read
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Los Angeles Lakers player and ex-New York Knicks head coach Derek Fisher was arrested Sunday on suspicion of drunken driving after he flipped his vehicle on a California highway, authorities said.

Neither Fisher nor his passenger, girlfriend and former “Basketball Wives” reality star Gloria Govan, was injured in the early morning crash, the California Highway Patrol said.

Fisher was driving on U.S. 101 in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles when his 2015 Cadillac veered onto the right shoulder while approaching an interchange. The car hit the shoulder’s concrete curb and guardrail, overturned and came to a rest on its roof, blocking two lanes of the highway, Highway Patrol said.

Officers discovered that Fisher had been drinking and arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after a DUI test, authorities said.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Highway Patrol officials said they didn’t know if Fisher had a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

After his playing career ended, Fisher was hired in June 2014 to be the first coach for Knicks President of Basketball Operations Phil Jackson, under whom Fisher won five championships with the Lakers.

The first season was the worst in franchise history with a 17-65 record, but the team played better early in the second season before Jackson fired Fisher last February with the Knicks in a 1-9 tailspin.

He has been working as an analyst for TNT as well as for Spectrum SportsNet’s Lakers coverage this season.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Former Lakers player Derek…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates National Egg Day with day-old chics

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.