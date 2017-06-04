Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Former major leaguer Jim…

Former major leaguer Jim Piersall dies at 87

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 11:01 am 1 min read
Share

BOSTON (AP) — Former major leaguer Jim Piersall, who bared his soul about his struggles with mental illness in his book “Fear Strikes Out,” has died. He was 87.

The Boston Red Sox, for whom Piersall played for seven of his 17 seasons in the majors, say Piersall died Saturday at a care facility in Wheaton, Illinois, after a monthslong illness.

Piersall played 56 games in the majors in 1952 before being admitted to a mental hospital with what was later diagnosed as bipolar disorder. He wrote in his book that he had almost no memory of the season or his time in the hospital. He returned to the majors the next year, going public to shatter society’s stereotypes of the mentally ill.

An outfielder known more for his fielding skills than his bat, he played in the majors until 1967 for the Red Sox, Cleveland Indians, Washington Senators, New York Mets and Los Angeles/California Angels. He compiled a lifetime .272 average, played in two All-Star Games and won two Gold Gloves.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

Following his playing career, he tried his hand at broadcasting. He was fired from the Chicago White Sox radio crew in 1983 for being too critical of the players and manager Tony LaRussa on air.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Former major leaguer Jim…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates National Egg Day with day-old chics

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.