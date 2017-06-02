Sports Listen

Former NFL star Vick to prowl again _ in flag football

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 1:40 pm < a min read
Michael Vick apparently isn’t ready to call it quits.

The 36-year-old former NFL star quarterback has signed with the American Flag Football League as both a player and adviser for the 7-on-7 league.

Vick, who officially retired from the NFL in February, is expected to take part in a demonstration game June 27 at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, California.

The AFFL’s plan is to field eight league-owned teams in 2018.

Vick was a dynamic dual threat with his speedy legs and powerful left arm. He passed for 22,464 yards and 133 touchdowns during 13 seasons with the Falcons, Eagles, Jets and Steelers. His 6,109 career yards rushing are an NFL record by a quarterback.

He did not play last season.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

