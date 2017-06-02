Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Foul ball strikes photographer…

Foul ball strikes photographer during NCAA Tournament game

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 8:34 pm < a min read
Share

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — An unidentified photographer was taken to a hospital after being struck by a foul ball in the second inning of Friday’s NCAA Tournament game between North Carolina State and Indiana.

The man was shooting with several photographers standing on top of the Indiana dugout on the first base side at Cliff Hagan Stadium when Evan Mendoza fouled off a pitch that struck the photographer on the left side of his forehead. Spectators gasped when he was hit and quickly fell and was silent for several minutes while medical personnel tended to him.

A Kentucky athletics spokesman said the photographer remained conscious and was able to eventually stand and walk as spectators and players from both schools applauded. He was taken by ambulance to UK Chandler Hospital for observation.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Foul ball strikes photographer…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates National Egg Day with day-old chics

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.