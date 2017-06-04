Sports Listen

Franco, Galvis, Herrera hit 4 homers, Phils beat Giants 9-7

By ROB MAADDI June 4, 2017 5:11 pm < a min read
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Maikel Franco hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the eighth, Freddy Galvis homered from both sides of the plate and Odubel Herrera also went deep as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Francisco Giants 9-7 Sunday to earn their first series victory in six weeks.

The Phillies have won two in a row for the first time since a six-game winning streak April 20-27. They had lost 10 straight series before taking two of three from the Giants.

Brandon Crawford homered and drove in four runs and Eduardo Nunez also connected for San Francisco, which has lost seven of 10.

