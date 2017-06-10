French Open: Ostapenko wins; Nadal vs. Wawrinka in final

PARIS (AP) — A quick look at the French Open:

WOMEN’S FINAL SATURDAY

Unseeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia beat third-seeded Simona Halep of Romania 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to win her first title.

STAT OF THE DAY

1933 — The previous time an unseeded player won the women’s title at the French Open.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“You don’t touch the ball. You become a spectator.” — Simona Halep’s coach Darren Cahill, about Ostapenko.

MEN’S FINAL SUNDAY

Rafael Nadal, bidding to win the French Open for the 10th time, faces 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka.

Back to his best on his favorite surface, Nadal has been the dominant player of the clay court season. In six matches so far in Paris, he has not dropped a set and lost only 29 games.

Nadal has a 15-3 record against Wawrinka, but the third-seeded Swiss player won the only time they met in a Grand Slam final, at the 2014 Australian Open.

If he wins, Nadal will become only the second player, man or woman, to win 10 titles at the same major tournament. Margaret Court is the only player in history to have achieved the feat, winning the Australian Open title 11 times from 1960-73.

The fourth-seeded Nadal is 9-0 in French Open finals but he hasn’t played in one since 2014. He lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2015 quarterfinals, then withdrew from the tournament before the third round last year because of an injured left wrist.

At 32, Wawrinka is the oldest men’s finalist in Paris since 1973. He is 3-0 in Grand Slam finals, beating Djokovic at the 2015 French Open and the 2016 U.S. Open.

