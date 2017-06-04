Sports Listen

French Open Road

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 3:04 pm 2 min read
Men
Novak Djokovic (2)

First Round — def. Marcel Granollers, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Second Round — def. Joao Sousa, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3.

Third Round — def. Diego Schwartzman, 5-7, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Fourth Round — def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas (19), 7-6 (5), 6-1, 6-3.

Quarterfinals — vs. Dominic Thiem (6).

Rafael Nadal (4)

First Round — def. Benoit Paire, 6-1, 6-4, 6-1.

Second Round — def. Robin Haase, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3.

Third Round — def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, 6-0, 6-1, 6-0.

Fourth Round — def. Roberto Bautista Agut (17), 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

Quarterfinals — vs. Pablo Carreno Busta (20).

Dominic Thiem (6)

First Round — def. Bernard Tomic, 6-4, 6-0, 6-2.

Second Round — def. Simone Bolelli, 7-5, 6-1, 6-3.

Third Round — def. Steve Jonnson (25), 6-1, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Fourth Round — def. Horacio Zeballos, 6-1, 6-3, 6-1.

Quarterfinals — vs. Novak Djokovic (2).

Pablo Carreno Busta (20)

First Round — def. Florian Mayer, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.

Second Round — def. Taro Daniel, 7-5, 6-4, 4-6, 6-0.

Third Round — def. Grigor Dimitrov (11), 7-5, 6-3, 6-4.

Fourth Round — def. Milos Raonic (5), 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (6), 6-4, 8-6.

Quarterfinals — vs. Rafael Nadal (4).

Women
Caroline Wozniacki (11)

First Round — def. Jaimee Fourlis, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Second Round — def. Francoise Abanda, 6-0, 6-0.

Third Round — def. CiCi Bellis, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.

Fourth Round — def. Svetlana Kuznetsova (8), 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.

Quarterfinals — vs. Jelena Ostapenko.

Kristina Mladenovic (13)

First Round — def. Jennifer Brady, 3-6, 6-3, 9-7.

Second Round — def. Sara Errani, 6-2, 6-3.

Third Round — def. Shelby Rogers, 7-5, 4-6, 8-6.

Fourth Round — def. Garbine Muguruza (4), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Quarterfinals — vs. Timea Bacsinszky (30).

Timea Bacsinszky (30)

First Round — def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, 6-1, 6-2.

Second Round — def. Madison Brengle, 6-0, 6-2.

Third Round — def. Ons Jabeur, 6-2, 6-2.

Fourth Round — def. Venus Williams (10), 5-7, 6-2, 6-1.

Quarterfinals — vs. Kristina Mladenovic (13).

Jelena Ostapenko

First Round — def. Louisa Chirico, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Second Round — def. Monica Puig, 6-3, 6-2.

Third Round — def. Lesia Tsurenko, 6-1, 6-4.

Fourth Round — def. Sam Stosur (23), 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Quarterfinals — vs. Caroline Wozniacki (11).

