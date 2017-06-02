Friday’s Sports Transactions

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP Shawn Armstrong to Columbus (IL). Placed OF Lonnie Chisenhall on the 10-day DL. Reinstated RHP Corey Kluber from the 10-day DL.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled OF Paulo Orlando from Omaha (PCL) and placed him on the 60-day DL. Optioned SS Hunter Dozier to Omaha.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Ryan Pressly to Rochester (IL). Designated LHP Jason Wheeler for assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent 1B Greg Bird to Tampa (FSL) for a rehab assignment.
Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated 2B Brad Miller from the 10-day DL.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent RHP Glenn Sparkman to Dunedin (FSL) for a rehab assignment.
CINCINNATI REDS — Sent LHP Tony Cingrani to Louisville (IL) for a rehab assignment.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent RHP Brock Stewart to Oklahoma City (PCL) for a rehab assignment.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned SS Gift Ngoepe to Indianapolis (IL). Sent RHP Jameson Taillon to Indianapolis for a rehab assignment.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed INF Jedd Gyorko on paternity leave. Recalled OF Magneuris Sierra from Springfield (TL).
Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned 1B Jose Marmolejos to Harrisburg (EL). Transferred OF Adam Eaton to the 60-day DL.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released LHP Jeff McKenzie.
SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Sold the contract of RHP James Needy to the Miami Marlins.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed RHP Kody Kerski.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released LHP Andrew Chin.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed RB Joe Mixon to a four-year contract.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed G Dan Feeney to a four-year contract.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed CB Nigel Tribune.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Named Barret Jackman development coach.
USADA — Announced American weightlifter Michael Nackoul accepted a four-year sanction for a non-analytical anti-doping rule violation.
LEES-MCRAE — Announced it will add men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs for the 2018-19 academic year.
NEW MEXICO — Announced the retirement of vice president of athletics Paul Krebs, effective June 30.
PURDUE — Named Mike Cassity director of high school football relations and Ryan Wallace and Kevin Wolthausen football quality control coaches.