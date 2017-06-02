Sports Listen

Friday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 3:06 pm 2 min read
BASEBALL
American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP Shawn Armstrong to Columbus (IL). Placed OF Lonnie Chisenhall on the 10-day DL. Reinstated RHP Corey Kluber from the 10-day DL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled OF Paulo Orlando from Omaha (PCL) and placed him on the 60-day DL. Optioned SS Hunter Dozier to Omaha.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Ryan Pressly to Rochester (IL). Designated LHP Jason Wheeler for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent 1B Greg Bird to Tampa (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated 2B Brad Miller from the 10-day DL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent RHP Glenn Sparkman to Dunedin (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent LHP Tony Cingrani to Louisville (IL) for a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent RHP Brock Stewart to Oklahoma City (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned SS Gift Ngoepe to Indianapolis (IL). Sent RHP Jameson Taillon to Indianapolis for a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed INF Jedd Gyorko on paternity leave. Recalled OF Magneuris Sierra from Springfield (TL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned 1B Jose Marmolejos to Harrisburg (EL). Transferred OF Adam Eaton to the 60-day DL.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released LHP Jeff McKenzie.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Sold the contract of RHP James Needy to the Miami Marlins.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed RHP Kody Kerski.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released LHP Andrew Chin.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed RB Joe Mixon to a four-year contract.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed G Dan Feeney to a four-year contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed CB Nigel Tribune.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Named Barret Jackman development coach.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — Announced American weightlifter Michael Nackoul accepted a four-year sanction for a non-analytical anti-doping rule violation.

COLLEGE

LEES-MCRAE — Announced it will add men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs for the 2018-19 academic year.

NEW MEXICO — Announced the retirement of vice president of athletics Paul Krebs, effective June 30.

PURDUE — Named Mike Cassity director of high school football relations and Ryan Wallace and Kevin Wolthausen football quality control coaches.

