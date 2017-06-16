Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Vidal Nuno and RHP Gabriel Ynoa from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Jimmy Yacabonis to Norfolk. Placed RHP Mike Wright on the 10-day DL, retroactive to June 15.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP Adam Plutko from Columbus (IL). Placed OF Michael Brantley on the paternity list.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP Griffin Canning and OF Jo Adell on minor league contracts.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Adam Warren on the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Giovanny Gallegos to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Recalled C Kyle Higashioka and OF Mason Williams from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Transferred LHP Aroldis Chapman to Trenton (EL) on a rehab assignment.

Advertisement

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled LHP Zac Curtis from Arkansas (TL). Optioned RHP Chase De Jong to Tacoma (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated RHP Tyson Ross from the 60-day DL and 1B Mike Napoli and OF Carlos Gomez from the 10-day DL. Recalled LHP Dario Alvarez from Round Rock (PCL). Placed RHP Tony Barnette on the 10-day DL, retroactive to June 15. Assigned INF-OFs Ryan Rua and Jurickson Profar to Round Rock. Designated RHP Dillon Gee for assignment. Agreed to terms with OF Bubba Thompson, SS Chris Seise and RHP Hans Crouse on minor league contracts and assigned them to the Arizona League.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Kyle Wright on a minir league contract.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed INF Ben Zobrist on the 10-day DL, retroactive to June 13. Recalled INF Tommy La Stella from Iowa (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Josh Ravin from Oklahoma City. Optioned RHP Ross Stripling to Oklahoma City (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Matt Harvey on the 10-Day DL, retroactive to June 15. Placed OF Juan Lagares on the 10-Day DL. Recalled INF Matt Reynolds and OF Brandon Nimmo from Las Vegas (PCL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHP Shane Baz on a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Edwin Jackson on a minor league contract.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed C Kevin Reiher.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Released C Matt Passerelle and RHP Mark Vasquez.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Traded INF Casio Grider to Texas for a player to be named. Released RHP Josh Laxer.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated RHP Dennis O’Grady and LHP Rafael Perez. Placed RHPs John Brownell and Matt Larkins on the inactive list.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed INF Jonathan Malo and OF Daniel Rockett

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Acquired RHP El’Hajj Muhammad from Somerset (Atlantic) for future considerations.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed INF Justin Brock, OF Manny DeJesus and RHP Diego Ibarra.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Sold the contract of RHP Brandon Texiera to Milwaukee (NL).

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed OF Travis Bolin. Released INF C.J. Needam.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Sold the contract of LHP Austin Warner to St. Louis (NL).

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Released C Riley Moore.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released RHP Trevor Belicek.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Clay Chapman to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Detroit’s Reggie Bullock and Indiana’s Monta Ellis five games each, for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.

FOOTBALL Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released WR Justice Liggins, OL Trevan Brown, OL Cody Speller, LB Nick Temple, DB Darnell Walker Jr. and DB Matt Smalley.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Announced the resignations of president and CEO Anthony LeBlanc and president of hockey operations Gary Drummond. Named Ahron Cohen chief operating officer.

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed G Joe Fallon to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Sporting Kansas City M Benny Feilhaber an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment during the 83rd minute of a June 10 match against Montreal and fined Montreal M Andres Romero an undisclosed amount for instigating and escalating an incident in the 86th minute of the match. Suspended Vancouver D Sheanon Williams after he was arrested and charged with assault in connection with an alleged domestic incident.

COLLEGE

BARTON — Named Andrea Roca compliance coordinator.

BROWN — Promoted Jeffrey Kirpas to women’s assistant basketball coach.

COKER — Named Tom Scott track and field/cross country coach.

FLORIDA — Signed football coach Jim McElwain and men’s basketball coach Mike White to contract extensions through 2023.

PITTSBURGH — Announced the retirement of Tom Richardson, men’s assistant basketball coach. Promoted director of basketball operations, Dan Cage, to men’s assistant basketball coach and video coordinator/director of analytics, Jason Richards, to director of basketball operations. Named Chris Jones men’s basketball graduate manager.

PRESBYTERIAN — Named Frank Young and Patrick Moynihan men’s assistant basketball coaches.

STANFORD — Named David Esquer baseball coach.

TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE — Named Ron Macosko men’s and women’s golf coach.

WISCONSIN — Signed men’s tennis coach Danny Westerman, women’s tennis coach Kelcy McKenna, men’s golf coach Michael Burcin, women’s golf coach Todd Oehrlein, softball coach Yvette Healy, men’s rowing coach Chris Clark, women’s rowing coach Bebe Bryan, and director of men’s and women’s cross country and track and field Mick Byrne to three-year contract extensions through 2020.

WOFFORD — Named Jay McAuley men’s associate head basketball coach and Will Murphy director of men’s basketball operations. Named Kate Goldstein women’s assistant lacrosse coach.