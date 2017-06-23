Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated RHP Darren O’Day from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Gabriel Ynoa to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed RHP Doug Fister off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. Signed OF Cole Brannen, RHP Alex Scherff, RHP Zach Schellenger, 3B Garrett Benge), RHP Kutter Crawford, SS Frankie Rios, LHP Dominic LoBrutto, RHP Hunter Haworth, C Charlie Madden, LHP Kory Behenna, 2B Xavier LeGrant, 3B Michael Osinski, RHP Taylor Ahearn, LHP Tanner Raiburn, 1B Trey Ganns, LHP Rio Gomez, RHP Durin O’Linger and 3B Jecorrah Arnold.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Reinstated RHP Cody Allen from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Adam Plutko to Columbus (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed RHP Neftali Feliz. Designated RHP Chris Young for assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned 1B C.J. Cron to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled RHP Eduardo Paredes from Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contracts of RHPs Dillon Gee and Trevor Hildenberger from Rochester (IL). Designated LHP Mason Melotakis and RHP Alex Wimmers for release or assignment.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Luis Castillo from Pensacola (SL). Optioned LHP Amir Garrett to Louisville (IL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Signed LHP Trevor Rogers and CF Brain Miller and assigned them to the Marlins (GCL) and SS Joe Dunand and assigned him to Greensboro (SAL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled INF Wilmer Difo from Syracuse (IL). Optioned RHP A.J. Cole to Syracuse.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Released RHPs Santos Arias and Josh Hodges.

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed OF Vaughn Bryan. Released OF Mike Schwartz.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed INF Kyle Petty.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed OF Ben Buerkle and RHP Brandon Peterson.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated RHP Rafael Perez. Placed RHP Dennis O’Grady on the inactive list.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Released RHP Curtis Johnson.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released RHP Michael Suk.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Detroit G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope two regular-season games after pleading guilty to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, in violation of the law of the state of Michigan.

FOOTBALL National Football League

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Mark Uyeyama strength and conditioning coach.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed QB Derek Carr to a five-year contract extension through 2022.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Acquired D Niklas Hjalmarsson from Chicago for D Connor Murphy and F Laurent Dauphin. Acquired C Derek Stepan and G Antti Raanta from the New York Rangers for D Anthony DeAngelo and a 2017 first-round (No. 7) draft pick.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Acquired F Brandon Saad, G Anton Forsberg and a 2018 fifth-round draft pick from Columbus for Fs Artemi Panarin, Tyler Motte and a 2017 sixth-round (No. 170) draft pick.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Bought out the final year of the contract for D Matt Greene.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with Fs Michael Huntebrinker and Matt Salhany. Signed D Chase Golightly, D Nick Luukko, F Ryan Penny and F Matt Wilkins.

COLLEGE

YALE — Named Matt Woodard women’s assistant ice hockey coach.