Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|Windy City
|12
|7
|.632
|2
|Washington
|11
|8
|.579
|3
|Traverse City
|9
|10
|.474
|5
|Lake Erie
|7
|12
|.368
|7
|Joliet
|7
|12
|.368
|7
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|Normal
|11
|8
|.579
|3
|Evansville
|10
|9
|.526
|4
|River City
|9
|10
|.474
|5
|Southern Illinois
|6
|13
|.316
|8
|Gateway
|4
|15
|.211
|10
___
Evansville at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Windy City at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.
Lake Erie at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Normal, 7:35 p.m.
River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Windy City at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.
Lake Erie at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Washington, 5:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Normal, 5:35 p.m.
Evansville at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
River City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled