Sports News

Frontier League

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 11:01 pm < a min read
Share
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 14 5 .737
Windy City 12 7 .632 2
Washington 12 8 .600
Traverse City 9 11 .450
Joliet 8 12 .400
Lake Erie 7 13 .350
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 15 5 .750
Normal 11 8 .579
Evansville 10 10 .500 5
River City 9 10 .474
Southern Illinois 6 13 .316
Gateway 4 15 .211 10½

___

Saturday’s Games

Florence 10, Evansville 7

Windy City at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Washington 10, Traverse City 3

Joliet 3, Lake Erie 2

Southern Illinois 7, Normal 5

River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Windy City at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Normal, 5:35 p.m.

Evansville at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

River City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Sports News
The Associated Press

