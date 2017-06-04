Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|Windy City
|13
|7
|.650
|1
|Washington
|12
|8
|.600
|2
|Traverse City
|9
|11
|.450
|5
|Joliet
|8
|12
|.400
|6
|Lake Erie
|7
|13
|.350
|7
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|15
|5
|.750
|—
|Normal
|11
|9
|.550
|4
|Evansville
|10
|10
|.500
|5
|River City
|9
|11
|.450
|6
|Southern Illinois
|7
|13
|.350
|8
|Gateway
|5
|15
|.250
|10
___
Florence 10, Evansville 7
Windy City 5, Schaumburg 2
Washington 10, Traverse City 3
Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Joliet 3, Lake Erie 2
Southern Illinois 7, Normal 5
Gateway 10, River City 9
Windy City at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.
Lake Erie at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Washington, 5:05 p.m.
The true impact of cutting EPA's budget.
Southern Illinois at Normal, 5:35 p.m.
Evansville at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
River City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled