Sports News

Frontier League

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 11:31 pm < a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Windy City 15 7 .682
Schaumburg 14 7 .667 ½
Washington 12 10 .545 3
Traverse City 11 11 .500 4
Lake Erie 9 13 .409 6
Joliet 8 14 .364 7
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 16 5 .762
Normal 12 10 .545
River City 11 11 .500
Evansville 10 12 .455
Southern Illinois 8 14 .364
Gateway 5 17 .227 11½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Erie 2, Southern Illinois 1

Traverse City 9, Gateway 1

Normal 4, Joliet 2

River City 13, Washington 7

Windy City 11, Evansville 4

Wednesday’s Games

Schaumburg at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Normal, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Florence, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Normal at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Sports News
