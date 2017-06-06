Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Windy City
|15
|7
|.682
|—
|Schaumburg
|14
|7
|.667
|½
|Washington
|12
|10
|.545
|3
|Traverse City
|11
|11
|.500
|4
|Lake Erie
|9
|13
|.409
|6
|Joliet
|8
|14
|.364
|7
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|16
|5
|.762
|—
|Normal
|12
|10
|.545
|4½
|River City
|11
|11
|.500
|5½
|Evansville
|10
|12
|.455
|6½
|Southern Illinois
|8
|14
|.364
|8½
|Gateway
|5
|17
|.227
|11½
___
Lake Erie 2, Southern Illinois 1
Traverse City 9, Gateway 1
Normal 4, Joliet 2
River City 13, Washington 7
Windy City 11, Evansville 4
Schaumburg at Florence, 5:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Joliet at Normal, 7:35 p.m.
Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Florence, 8:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Normal at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.