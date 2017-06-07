Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|15
|7
|.682
|—
|Windy City
|15
|7
|.682
|—
|Washington
|12
|10
|.545
|3
|Traverse City
|11
|11
|.500
|4
|Lake Erie
|9
|13
|.409
|6
|Joliet
|8
|14
|.364
|7
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Normal
|12
|10
|.545
|4
|River City
|11
|11
|.500
|5
|Evansville
|10
|12
|.455
|6
|Southern Illinois
|8
|14
|.364
|8
|Gateway
|5
|17
|.227
|11
___
Schaumburg 3, Florence 2
Lake Erie 5, Southern Illinois 1
Gateway 3, Traverse City 2
Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Joliet at Normal, 7:35 p.m.
Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Florence, 8:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Normal at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
Normal at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Windy City at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Joliet at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.