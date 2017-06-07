Sports Listen

Frontier League

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 10:02 pm < a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 15 7 .682
Windy City 15 7 .682
Washington 12 10 .545 3
Traverse City 11 11 .500 4
Lake Erie 9 13 .409 6
Joliet 8 14 .364 7
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 16 6 .727
Normal 12 10 .545 4
River City 11 11 .500 5
Evansville 10 12 .455 6
Southern Illinois 8 14 .364 8
Gateway 5 17 .227 11

___

Wednesday’s Games

Schaumburg 3, Florence 2

Lake Erie 5, Southern Illinois 1

Gateway 3, Traverse City 2

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Normal, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Florence, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Normal at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Windy City at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

