Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|Windy City
|16
|8
|.667
|1
|Washington
|13
|11
|.542
|4
|Traverse City
|12
|12
|.500
|5
|Lake Erie
|10
|14
|.417
|7
|Joliet
|8
|15
|.348
|8½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|16
|8
|.667
|—
|Normal
|13
|10
|.565
|2½
|River City
|12
|12
|.500
|4
|Evansville
|11
|13
|.458
|5
|Southern Illinois
|9
|15
|.375
|7
|Gateway
|6
|18
|.250
|10
Southern Illinois 1, Lake Erie 0
Traverse City 6, Gateway 4
Schaumburg 6, Florence 1
Evansville 6, Windy City 5
River City 6, Washington 5
Normal 8, Joliet 3
Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
Normal at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Windy City at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Joliet at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Joliet at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Normal at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Windy City at River City, 7:35 p.m.