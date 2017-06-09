Sports Listen

Trending:

Pentagon addressing climate changeHow the political climate affects fedsNew VA workforce bill
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Frontier League

Frontier League

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 1:02 am < a min read
Share
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 17 7 .708
Windy City 16 8 .667 1
Washington 13 11 .542 4
Traverse City 12 12 .500 5
Lake Erie 10 14 .417 7
Joliet 8 16 .333 9
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 16 8 .667
Normal 14 10 .583 2
River City 12 12 .500 4
Evansville 11 13 .458 5
Southern Illinois 9 15 .375 7
Gateway 6 18 .250 10

___

Thursday’s Games

Southern Illinois 1, Lake Erie 0

Traverse City 6, Gateway 4

Schaumburg 6, Florence 1

Advertisement

Evansville 6, Windy City 5

River City 6, Washington 5

Normal 8, Joliet 3

Friday’s Games

Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.

Windy City at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Windy City at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Frontier League
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Harvesting turnips from the Capitol War Garden

Today in History

1949: FBI identifies communists in Hollywood

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9691 -0.0004 2.80%
L 2020 25.7037 -0.0007 4.59%
L 2030 28.7609 -0.0002 6.52%
L 2040 31.0306 0.0013 7.46%
L 2050 17.8249 0.0021 8.30%
G Fund 15.3430 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9090 -0.0143 2.57%
C Fund 33.8683 0.0100 8.67%
S Fund 43.9592 0.3501 4.96%
I Fund 28.2103 -0.1299 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.