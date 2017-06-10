Sports Listen

Trending:

When will next BRAC happen?Trump's Secret Service budgetNew House Oversight chairman
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Frontier League

Frontier League

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 11:31 pm < a min read
Share
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 19 7 .731
Windy City 16 10 .615 3
Washington 13 13 .500 6
Traverse City 12 14 .462 7
Lake Erie 11 15 .423 8
Joliet 10 16 .385 9
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 18 8 .692
River City 14 12 .538 4
Normal 14 12 .538 4
Evansville 13 13 .500 5
Southern Illinois 9 17 .346 9
Gateway 7 19 .269 11

___

Saturday’s Games

Gateway 9, Lake Erie 1

Florence 9, Washington 3

Evansville 21, Traverse City 6

Advertisement

Schaumburg 17, Normal 2

Joliet 9, Southern Illinois 7

River City 3, Windy City 0

River City at Windy City, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Normal at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Windy City at River City, 5:05 p.m.

Gateway at Lake Erie, 5:05 p.m.

Evansville at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Joliet at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Frontier League
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

ARS engineers service wind turbine

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9675 -0.0016 2.80%
L 2020 25.6984 -0.0053 4.59%
L 2030 28.7511 -0.0098 6.52%
L 2040 31.0182 -0.0124 7.46%
L 2050 17.8170 -0.0079 8.30%
G Fund 15.3439 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9049 -0.0041 2.57%
C Fund 33.8403 -0.0280 8.67%
S Fund 43.9944 0.0352 4.96%
I Fund 28.1883 -0.0220 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.