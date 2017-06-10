Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|19
|7
|.731
|—
|Windy City
|16
|10
|.615
|3
|Washington
|13
|13
|.500
|6
|Traverse City
|12
|14
|.462
|7
|Lake Erie
|11
|15
|.423
|8
|Joliet
|10
|16
|.385
|9
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|18
|8
|.692
|—
|River City
|14
|12
|.538
|4
|Normal
|14
|12
|.538
|4
|Evansville
|13
|13
|.500
|5
|Southern Illinois
|9
|17
|.346
|9
|Gateway
|7
|19
|.269
|11
___
Gateway 9, Lake Erie 1
Florence 9, Washington 3
Evansville 21, Traverse City 6
Schaumburg 17, Normal 2
Joliet 9, Southern Illinois 7
River City 3, Windy City 0
River City at Windy City, 7:35 p.m.
Normal at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.
Windy City at River City, 5:05 p.m.
Gateway at Lake Erie, 5:05 p.m.
Evansville at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.
Joliet at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Joliet at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.