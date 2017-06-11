Sports Listen

Trending:

When will next BRAC happen?Trump's Secret Service budgetNew House Oversight chairman
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Frontier League

Frontier League

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 9:01 pm < a min read
Share
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 19 8 .704
Windy City 16 11 .593 3
Washington 13 13 .500
Traverse City 13 14 .481 6
Lake Erie 12 15 .444 7
Joliet 10 16 .385
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 18 8 .692
River City 15 12 .556
Normal 15 12 .556
Evansville 13 14 .481
Southern Illinois 9 17 .346 9
Gateway 7 20 .259 11½

___

Sunday’s Games

Normal 11, Schaumburg 7

Lake Erie 7, Gateway 4

Traverse City 11, Evansville 3

Advertisement

River City 10, Windy City 4

Joliet at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Normal at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Frontier League
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

ARS engineers service wind turbine

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9675 -0.0016 2.80%
L 2020 25.6984 -0.0053 4.59%
L 2030 28.7511 -0.0098 6.52%
L 2040 31.0182 -0.0124 7.46%
L 2050 17.8170 -0.0079 8.30%
G Fund 15.3439 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9049 -0.0041 2.57%
C Fund 33.8403 -0.0280 8.67%
S Fund 43.9944 0.0352 4.96%
I Fund 28.1883 -0.0220 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.