Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|19
|8
|.704
|—
|Windy City
|16
|11
|.593
|3
|Washington
|13
|13
|.500
|5½
|Traverse City
|13
|14
|.481
|6
|Lake Erie
|12
|15
|.444
|7
|Joliet
|10
|16
|.385
|8½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|18
|8
|.692
|—
|River City
|15
|12
|.556
|3½
|Normal
|15
|12
|.556
|3½
|Evansville
|13
|14
|.481
|5½
|Southern Illinois
|9
|17
|.346
|9
|Gateway
|7
|20
|.259
|11½
Normal 11, Schaumburg 7
Lake Erie 7, Gateway 4
Traverse City 11, Evansville 3
River City 10, Windy City 4
Joliet at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Joliet at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Normal at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.