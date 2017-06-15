Sports Listen

Frontier League

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 11:01 pm < a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 21 8 .724
Windy City 17 13 .567
Washington 16 14 .533
Traverse City 14 15 .483 7
Lake Erie 13 17 .433
Joliet 12 18 .400
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 20 9 .690
Normal 17 13 .567
River City 16 14 .533
Evansville 15 15 .500
Southern Illinois 10 19 .345 10
Gateway 7 23 .233 13½

___

Thursday’s Games

Washington 5, River City 4

Evansville 12, Lake Erie 3

Normal 8, Joliet 1

Schaumburg at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Florence 5, Windy City 3

Friday’s Games

Joliet at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Normal, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Joliet at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Normal, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

