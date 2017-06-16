Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|22
|8
|.733
|—
|Washington
|17
|14
|.548
|5½
|Windy City
|17
|14
|.548
|5½
|Traverse City
|15
|15
|.500
|7
|Lake Erie
|13
|18
|.419
|9½
|Joliet
|13
|18
|.419
|9½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|21
|10
|.677
|—
|Normal
|17
|13
|.567
|3½
|River City
|16
|14
|.533
|4½
|Evansville
|15
|16
|.484
|6
|Southern Illinois
|11
|20
|.355
|10
|Gateway
|7
|24
|.226
|14
___
Washington 5, Evansville 2
Joliet 6, Florence 4
Schaumburg 11, Normal 1
River City 10, Windy City 4
Gateway 6, Traverse City 0
Southern Illinois 3, Lake Erie 0
Joliet at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Normal, 7:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
River City at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.
Evansville at Washington, 5:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Normal, 5:35 p.m.
Lake Erie at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Joliet at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.