Sports News

Frontier League

By The Associated Press June 17, 2017 7:02 pm < a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 23 8 .742
Washington 17 14 .548 6
Windy City 17 15 .531
Traverse City 15 16 .484 8
Joliet 13 18 .419 10
Lake Erie 13 18 .419 10
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 21 10 .677
Normal 17 14 .548 4
River City 17 14 .548 4
Evansville 15 16 .484 6
Southern Illinois 11 20 .355 10
Gateway 8 24 .250 13½

___

Saturday’s Games

Joliet at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Normal, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

River City at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Normal, 5:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Sports News
