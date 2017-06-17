Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|23
|8
|.742
|—
|Washington
|17
|14
|.548
|6
|Windy City
|18
|15
|.545
|6
|Traverse City
|15
|16
|.484
|8
|Joliet
|14
|18
|.438
|9½
|Lake Erie
|13
|18
|.419
|10
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|21
|11
|.656
|—
|Normal
|17
|14
|.548
|3½
|River City
|17
|15
|.531
|4
|Evansville
|15
|16
|.484
|5½
|Southern Illinois
|11
|20
|.355
|9½
|Gateway
|8
|24
|.250
|13
___
Joliet 12, Florence 2
Lake Erie at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville 9, Washington 4
Windy City 3, River City 0
Schaumburg at Normal, 7:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
River City at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.
Evansville at Washington, 5:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Normal, 5:35 p.m.
Lake Erie at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Joliet at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled