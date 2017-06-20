Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|25
|8
|.758
|—
|Windy City
|19
|15
|.559
|6½
|Washington
|17
|15
|.531
|7½
|Traverse City
|15
|18
|.455
|10
|Joliet
|14
|19
|.424
|11
|Lake Erie
|13
|20
|.394
|12
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|22
|11
|.667
|—
|River City
|17
|16
|.515
|5
|Normal
|17
|16
|.515
|5
|Evansville
|16
|16
|.500
|5½
|Southern Illinois
|13
|20
|.394
|9
|Gateway
|10
|24
|.294
|12½
___
Washington at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Joliet at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Florence at Normal, 7:35 p.m.
Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Windy City at Schaumburg, 12 p.m.
Gateway at Evansville, 1:05 p.m.
Washington at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Joliet at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Florence at Normal, 7:35 p.m.
Windy City at Schaumburg, 12 p.m.
Washington at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Joliet at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Florence at Normal, 7:35 p.m.
Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.