Frontier League

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017 9:01 pm < a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 25 8 .758
Windy City 19 15 .559
Washington 17 15 .531
Traverse City 15 18 .455 10
Joliet 14 19 .424 11
Lake Erie 13 20 .394 12
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 22 11 .667
River City 17 16 .515 5
Normal 17 16 .515 5
Evansville 16 16 .500
Southern Illinois 13 20 .394 9
Gateway 10 24 .294 12½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Windy City at Schaumburg, 12 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 1:05 p.m.

Washington at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Windy City at Schaumburg, 12 p.m.

Washington at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Frontier League
