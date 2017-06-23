Sports Listen

Frontier League

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 11:02 pm < a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 27 10 .730
Washington 20 16 .556
Windy City 20 17 .541 7
Traverse City 16 20 .444 10½
Joliet 15 20 .429 11
Lake Erie 15 22 .405 12
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 24 12 .667
Evansville 19 16 .543
Normal 19 18 .514
River City 18 19 .486
Southern Illinois 15 21 .417 9
Gateway 10 27 .270 14½

___

Friday’s Games

Lake Erie 4, Traverse City 3

Southern Illinois at Evansville, ppd.

Washington 7, Schaumburg 4

Normal 5, River City 1

Windy City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Florence 3, Gateway 2

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Normal at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Windy City at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Normal at River City, 5:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 5:05 p.m.

Florence at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

