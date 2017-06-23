Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|27
|10
|.730
|—
|Washington
|20
|16
|.556
|6½
|Windy City
|20
|17
|.541
|7
|Traverse City
|16
|20
|.444
|10½
|Joliet
|15
|20
|.429
|11
|Lake Erie
|15
|22
|.405
|12
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|24
|12
|.667
|—
|Evansville
|19
|16
|.543
|4½
|Normal
|19
|18
|.514
|5½
|River City
|18
|19
|.486
|6½
|Southern Illinois
|15
|21
|.417
|9
|Gateway
|10
|27
|.270
|14½
___
Lake Erie 4, Traverse City 3
Southern Illinois at Evansville, ppd.
Washington 7, Schaumburg 4
Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Normal 5, River City 1
Windy City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Florence 3, Gateway 2
Washington at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
The Environmental Protection Agency wants to cut 8 percent of its workforce through buyouts and early retirement. Here's what you need to know before you go.
Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Normal at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.
Windy City at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.
Normal at River City, 5:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Evansville, 5:05 p.m.
Florence at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.