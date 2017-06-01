Frontier League

Sports Listen

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 1:31 am < a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 13 5 .722
Windy City 12 6 .667 1
Washington 9 8 .529
Traverse City 9 9 .500 4
Lake Erie 7 11 .389 6
Joliet 6 11 .353
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 13 4 .765
Normal 10 7 .588 3
Evansville 9 8 .529 4
River City 8 9 .471 5
Southern Illinois 5 12 .294 8
Gateway 3 14 .176 10

___

Wednesday’s Games

Windy City 7, Lake Erie 4

Schaumburg 8, Traverse City 2

Evansville 13, River City 6

Normal 5, Gateway 3

Joliet 7, Washington 2

Florence 8, Southern Illinois 1

Thursday’s Games

Schaumburg at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Normal at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Evansville at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Normal, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

