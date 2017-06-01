Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Windy City
|12
|6
|.667
|1
|Washington
|9
|8
|.529
|3½
|Traverse City
|9
|9
|.500
|4
|Lake Erie
|7
|11
|.389
|6
|Joliet
|6
|11
|.353
|6½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|13
|4
|.765
|—
|Normal
|10
|7
|.588
|3
|Evansville
|9
|8
|.529
|4
|River City
|8
|9
|.471
|5
|Southern Illinois
|5
|12
|.294
|8
|Gateway
|3
|14
|.176
|10
___
Windy City 7, Lake Erie 4
Schaumburg 8, Traverse City 2
Evansville 13, River City 6
Normal 5, Gateway 3
Joliet 7, Washington 2
Florence 8, Southern Illinois 1
Schaumburg at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Normal at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Normal, 7:35 p.m.
River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.