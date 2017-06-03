Sports Listen

Galaxy-United, Sums

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 9:25 pm < a min read
Los Angeles 0 0—0
D.C. United 0 0—0

First half_None.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Jon Kempin; D.C. United, Bill Hamid.

Yellow Cards_Van Damme, Los Angeles, 35th; Sam, D.C. United, 37th.

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins, Brian Poeschel. 4th Official_Jose Carlos Rivero.

A_17,730 (20,000)

___

Lineups

Los Angeles_Jon Kempin; Ashley Cole, Bradley Diallo, Dave Romney, Jelle Van Damme; Romain Alessandrini, Emmanuel Boateng (Jack McInerney, 75th), Rafael Garcia (Jaime Villarreal, 82nd), Joao Pedro; Giovani Dos Santos, Gyasi Zardes.

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Taylor Kemp, Chris Korb, Kofi Opare, Jalen Robinson; Luciano Acosta (Julian Buscher, 83rd), Ian Harkes, Jared Jeffrey, Lloyd Sam; Patrick Nyarko (Lamar Neagle, 68th), Jose Guillermo Ortiz (Sebastien Le Toux, 83rd).

Sports News
