Sports News

‘Gladbach agrees deal to sign Zakaria from Young Boys Bern

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 8:21 am < a min read
BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Moenchengladbach says it is on the verge of signing Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria from Young Boys Bern in a deal reportedly worth around 10 million euros ($11.2 million).

The Bundesliga club says the 20-year-old Zakaria is to sign a contract to 2022 on Friday.

‘Gladbach hopes Zakaria will fill the position left by Mahmoud Dahoud, who joined league rival Borussia Dortmund.

Zakaria, who rose though the youth ranks at Servette FC in Geneva, started as a striker and was brought back to defense before finding his current position in central midfield. He made six appearances for Servette’s senior team before joining Young Boys in 2015.

He has made three appearances for Switzerland.

The Associated Press

