Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Globetrotting horse Highland Reel…

Globetrotting horse Highland Reel wins at Royal Ascot

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 12:13 pm < a min read
Share

ASCOT, England (AP) — Highland Reel claimed a sixth Group 1 victory for leading trainer Aidan O’Brien on Wednesday when he held on to win the Prince of Wales’s Stakes, the richest race of the week at Royal Ascot.

The 5-year-old bay horse, who set off at odds of 9-4, won by a length to earn 425,325 pounds ($540,000) and follow up his recent triumphs in the Breeders’ Cup Turf at Santa Anita in November and also the Coronation Cup at Epsom on June 2.

Jack Hobbs, the 2-1 favorite, trailed in last of the nine starters in the race over 1 mile and 2 furlongs.

“I’d say that was probably a career best,” jockey Ryan Moore said of Highland Reel, whose Group 1 wins have come across three continents.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

It was a first win of the royal meeting for O’Brien.

Earlier, there were wins for French horses Le Brivido and Qemah in the Jersey Stakes and the Duke of Cambridge Stakes, respectively, in hot conditions at Ascot.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Globetrotting horse Highland Reel…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis receives Excellence in Public Service award

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution ratified

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 -0.0246 2.80%
L 2020 25.7137 -0.0705 4.59%
L 2030 28.7622 -0.1281 6.52%
L 2040 31.0258 -0.1640 7.46%
L 2050 17.8179 -0.1084 8.30%
G Fund 15.3544 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9726 0.0376 2.57%
C Fund 33.9347 -0.2275 8.67%
S Fund 43.7503 -0.4261 4.96%
I Fund 28.1181 -0.2080 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.