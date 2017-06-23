Sports Listen

Gore and Padres agree to $6.7 million signing bonus

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 8:06 pm < a min read
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Left-hander MacKenzie Gore, the third overall pick in this year’s amateur draft, has agreed to a minor league contract with the San Diego Padres that includes a $6.7 signing bonus.

San Diego called a Saturday news conference with Gore, general manager A.J. Preller and director of scouting Mark Conner to announce the agreement.

An 18-year-old from Whiteville High School in North Carolina, Gore was 11-0 with 0.19 ERA this year as a senior. He struck out 158 strikeouts and walked five in 74 1/3 innings.

