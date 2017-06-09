Sports Listen

Green stays in Game 4 after technical foul fiasco

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 11:39 pm < a min read
CLEVELAND (AP) — Draymond Green was allowed to stay in Game 4 of the NBA Finals after officials said the first of two technical fouls charged to him had actually been called on coach Steve Kerr.

Green appeared to be ejected when he was called for his second technical midway through the third quarter Friday night. He waved his arms in frustration at an official after being called for fouling Kevin Love and was hit with the tech, which would have triggered an automatic ejection.

But Green didn’t leave the court, and referees said the technical they called after Green’s foul with 1:55 remaining in the first quarter was on Kerr — though the official box score had it listed as Green.

The box was changed to say Kerr after the third quarter.

More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

