Gregorius, Holliday HR, Yanks thump Angels 8-4 to end skid

NEW YORK (AP) — Didi Gregorius and Matt Holliday each hit a go-ahead homer and New York piled on from there, lifting the Yankees over the Los Angeles Angels 8-4 on Wednesday night to snap a season-high seven-game losing streak.

New York’s skid was its longest since 2007. The Yankees haven’t lost eight straight since August 1995. They moved back ahead of Boston for first place in the AL East a night after losing the division lead for the first time since mid-May.

Jordan Montgomery (5-4) pitched two-run ball over 5 2/3 innings. Relievers Chad Green and Dellin Betances got the ball to Tyler Clippard in the ninth, but Clippard allowed a two-run homer to Martin Maldonado, his second of the game. Aroldis Chapman came on to close out.

Ricky Nolasco (2-9) lost his seventh consecutive start to match George Brunet’s franchise record from 1967. The right-hander allowed the homers to Holliday and Gregorius, and has given up 23 long balls this season, tied for the major league lead with Cincinnati’s Bronson Arroyo.