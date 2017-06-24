Sports Listen

Griner has 9th career dunk, helps Mercury top Storm 85-82

By The Associated Press June 24, 2017 12:25 am < a min read
SEATTLE (AP) — Brittney Griner had her ninth career dunk and matched Diana Taurasi with 25 points to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the Seattle Storm 85-82 on Friday night.

Griner has three more dunks than all the other players in WNBA history combined. She was 9 of 14 from the field.

Camille Little spun in the lane for a layup to extend Phoenix’s lead to 83-78 with 2:56 left and, after a Seattle miss, Danielle Robinson split two defenders for a seven-point lead.

Seattle’s Jewell Loyd was fouled on a drive with 32.5 seconds left and hit two free throws to pull to 85-82. After an offensive foul on Taurasi, Seattle lost control of it and a jump ball was called with 5.6 seconds left. Seattle won the tip and called timeout with 3.6 seconds left, but Sami Whitcomb’s long 3-pointer didn’t hit the rim.

Taurasi made four 3-pointers and scored 19 points in the first half as Phoenix (7-5) held a 50-43 lead. She finished 6 of 17 from distance,

Breanna Stewart led Seattle (6-6) with 21 points and eight rebounds. Jewell Loyd added 18 points, and Langhorne had 16.

