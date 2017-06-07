Hahn returns from DL to pitch Athletics past Blue Jays 4-1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jesse Hahn allowed an unearned run over six innings in his return from the disabled list, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Khris Davis drove in two runs, Adam Rosales hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the fifth and Jed Lowrie added two hits as the A’s overcame their major league-leading 59th error to win for the third time in four games.

Activated before the game, Hahn (2-4) struck out two, walked one and pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth. The right-hander also got plenty of help from Oakland’s shaky defense.

Santiago Casilla retired three batters for his 10th save.

Josh Donaldson had two hits and Troy Tulowitzki drove in Toronto’s run with a single in the fourth after Jose Bautista reached on third baseman Ryon Healy’s throwing error.