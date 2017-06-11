Sports Listen

Hamilton wins F1 Canadian GP, picks up points on Vettel

By JIMMY GOLEN June 11, 2017 3:44 pm < a min read
MONTREAL (AP) — Lewis Hamilton has won the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix for the sixth time and the third year in a row.

Valtteri Bottas was second, 19.7 seconds behind, to give Mercedes a sweep of the top two spots as it jostles with Ferrari in the championship points race. Hamilton entered the day trailing in the points race by 25 points to Sebastien Vettel, who finished fourth. He cut the deficit to 141-129.

Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo was third for the third straight week, but teammate Max Verstappen lasted just 20 laps despite jumping from fourth to second at the start.

The pink Force India cars of Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon were fifth and sixth.

Native Montrealer Lance Stroll was ninth — a career-best finish for the 18-year-old rookie.

