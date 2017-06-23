Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Harper's 10th-inning single lifts…

Harper’s 10th-inning single lifts Nationals past Reds 6-5

By DAVID GINSBURG June 23, 2017 11:06 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harper singled in the winning run in the 10th inning, Brian Goodwin homered twice and the Washington Nationals got a solid performance from their bullpen in a 6-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.

Anthony Rendon and Daniel Murphy also homered for the Nationals, who trailed 5-2 in the sixth before coming back to deal the Reds their 12th loss in 13 games.

Trea Turner singled off Raisel Iglesias (2-2) with one out in the 10th and took third on a single by Goodwin before Harper hit a liner that struck the right-field wall on one bounce.

Matt Albers (3-1) pitched the 10th to cap an impressive night for the Nationals’ bullpen, a maligned group that blanked the Reds on one hit over the final five innings.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Harper's 10th-inning single lifts…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates bees

Today in History

1972: Nixon signs Higher Education Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9909 0.0104 2.80%
L 2020 25.7337 0.0259 4.59%
L 2030 28.7948 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0672 0.0576 7.46%
L 2050 17.8451 0.0380 8.30%
G Fund 15.3572 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9862 0.0107 2.57%
C Fund 33.9550 0.0528 8.67%
S Fund 44.0473 0.2981 4.96%
I Fund 28.1425 0.0478 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.