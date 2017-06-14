Sports Listen

Hein Verbruggen, former cycling head, dies at 75

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 5:35 am < a min read
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Hein Verbruggen, the former president of the International Cycling Union who oversaw the worldwide spread of a sport often tainted by doping, has died. He was 75.

The UCI and the International Olympic Committee both announced the news on Wednesday, underscoring the Dutchman’s clout within both organizations.

Dutch cycling association spokesman Kevin Leenheers confirmed the death, saying Verbruggen died on Tuesday night.

Verbruggen often confronted the scourge of doping, and was perceived as being too close to Lance Armstrong, the American rider who was the face of cycling with his seven Tour de France victories before he came embody the abuse of performance-enhancing drugs.

