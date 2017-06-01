Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — VCU says redshirt sophomore guard Samir Doughty has decided to transfer. Coach Mike Rhoades says the decision was reached by mutual agreement and he wished Doughty well. The 6-foot-4 guard was the Rams’ fourth-leading scorer last season.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Max Scherzer struck out 11 batters Wednesday night to lead the Washington Nationals past the San Francisco Giants 3-1. Ryan Zimmerman hit his 15th homer of the season for the Nats, who completed the three-game sweep. Buster Posey’s RBI double drove in the Giants’ lone run.

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper has agreed to drop his appeal of a four-game suspension which, in turn, was reduced by one game. Harper began serving the suspension with Wednesday’s game against San Francisco. Harper was suspended following Monday’s bench-clearing brawl.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Orlando City beat D.C. United 2-0 on a rainy Wednesday night for its sixth victory at home. Cyle Larin and Giles Barnes scored in the second half for Orlando City, which stopped its winless streak at six. D.C. United has now been shut out eight times this season.