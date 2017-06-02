Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Longtime Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer is among those making their first appearance on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot this year. Beamer coached Virginia Tech from 1987-2015 and won 238 games. Fellow ballot first-timers include former Texas coach Mack Brown and ex-players Ed Reed and Calvin Johnson.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 38 points and Stephen Curry had 28 Thursday night as the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The Warriors scored the first 13 points in the third quarter to take a 21-point lead and never looked back. LeBron James had 28 points and 15 rebounds for the Cavs.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Wade Miley pitched seven strong innings Thursday night to lead the Baltimore Orioles past the Boston Red Sox 7-5. Mark Trumbo, Adam Jones, Chris Davis and Jonathan Schoop all homered for the Orioles. Boston starter Eduardo Rodriguez took the loss after giving up seven runs in five-plus innings of work.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators coach Peter Laviolette won’t offer any clues about whether goaltender Pekka Rinne will start in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Laviolette pulled Rinne after the Preds gave up three goals early in the third period Wednesday night. Asked Thursday about a decision on Game 3, Laviolette said he won’t talk about lineup changes.