Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Scherzer struck out a season-high 14 batters Tuesday night as the Washington Nationals topped the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1. Bryce Harper and Daniel Murphy drove in Washington’s runs with sacrifice flies. Dodgers starter Brandon McCarthy took the loss despite going seven innings and allowing only three hits.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Mark Trumbo hit a walkoff single in the bottom of the 10th inning Tuesday night to give the Baltimore Orioles a 6-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Baltimore’s Jonathan Schoop tied the game in the ninth with his second home run of the game. David Freese had two hits, including a homer, for the Pirates.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored 23 points Tuesday night as the Washington Mystics beat the Dallas Wings 101-89. Kristi Toliver and Tayler Hill each added 17 points for the Mystics, who won their fifth straight game. Skylar Diggins-Smith had 23 points and seven assists for Dallas.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Scooter Gennett tied a major league record with four home runs in the Cincinnati Reds’ 13-1 rout of the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night. Gennett, who was claimed off waivers from Milwaukee in March, finished with 10 RBIs in the game. Stephen Piscotty drove in the Cardinals’ lone run with a solo homer.