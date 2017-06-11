Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Baltimore third baseman Manny Machado was out of the starting lineup for the third straight game Saturday night because of an injured left hand and wrist. Orioles manager Buck Showalter said there was a chance Machado could avoid going on the disabled list. The Orioles reinstated catcher Welington Castillo from the 10-day disabled list and started him.

NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 19th home run and the New York Yankees connected five times in all, battering Chris Tillman and the Baltimore Orioles 16-3 Saturday night for their fourth straight win. Starlin Castro, Gary Sanchez, Didi Gregorius and Matt Holliday also homered in New York’s biggest offensive show this season. The first-place Yankees have outscored Boston and Baltimore, their closest competitors in the AL East, by 41-6 during their winning streak.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Robinson Chirinos nearly put Texas ahead during a ninth-inning rally that tied it, then hit a three-run homer in the 11th that sent the Rangers over the Washington Nationals 6-3 Saturday. Washington almost won it in the bottom of the ninth. With two outs, Trea Turner bunted with a man at third, but pinch-runner Wilmer Difo hesitated going home and was quickly tagged out.

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Kyle Busch turned a lap of 179.151 miles per hour to win the pole for Sunday’s Monster Energy Race Pocono Raceway. Busch also won the pole for last weekend’s race at Dover, but his run was derailed when a tire came off during a pit stop.

Advertisement

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson says he feels good and is ready to race after having skin cancer removed this week from his right shoulder. Johnson tweeted on Monday that he was on a table having basal-cell carcinoma cut out of his shoulder. Basal-cell carcinoma is a common, slow-growing form of skin cancer. He says it had not spread.