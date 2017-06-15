Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Here is the latest…

Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 3:30 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kurt Suzuki homered, Julio Teheran earned his third consecutive victory and the Atlanta Braves defeated the Washington Nationals 13-2 to earn a rare series victory on the road against their NL East rival. Brandon Phillips had four hits and three RBIs for the Braves, who had dropped seven consecutive road series against the Nationals and had lost 23 of their last 25 games in Washington before taking two of three this week.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Maryland’s Kiara Leslie will play next season with North Carolina State’s women’s basketball team as a graduate transfer. Leslie will have two seasons of eligibility with the Wolfpack.

CHICAGO (AP) — Welington Castillo hit a grand slam Wednesday night as the Baltimore Orioles topped the Chicago White Sox 10-6. Mark Trumbo added two hits and two runs for the Orioles, who snapped a six-game losing streak. Matt Davidson homered in his third straight game for the White Sox.

CHICAGO (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have placed slugging first baseman Chris Davis on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained right oblique. The Orioles announced the move before Wednesday’s game against the White Sox.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Here is the latest…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors perform underwater inspection

Today in History

1922: Harding becomes first US president heard on radio

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9913 0.0073 2.80%
L 2020 25.7495 0.0122 4.59%
L 2030 28.8328 0.0161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1189 0.0183 7.46%
L 2050 17.8806 0.0099 8.30%
G Fund 15.3487 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9674 0.0680 2.57%
C Fund 33.9394 -0.0314 8.67%
S Fund 44.0952 -0.1800 4.96%
I Fund 28.3852 0.1530 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.