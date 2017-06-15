Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kurt Suzuki homered, Julio Teheran earned his third consecutive victory and the Atlanta Braves defeated the Washington Nationals 13-2 to earn a rare series victory on the road against their NL East rival. Brandon Phillips had four hits and three RBIs for the Braves, who had dropped seven consecutive road series against the Nationals and had lost 23 of their last 25 games in Washington before taking two of three this week.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Maryland’s Kiara Leslie will play next season with North Carolina State’s women’s basketball team as a graduate transfer. Leslie will have two seasons of eligibility with the Wolfpack.

CHICAGO (AP) — Welington Castillo hit a grand slam Wednesday night as the Baltimore Orioles topped the Chicago White Sox 10-6. Mark Trumbo added two hits and two runs for the Orioles, who snapped a six-game losing streak. Matt Davidson homered in his third straight game for the White Sox.

CHICAGO (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have placed slugging first baseman Chris Davis on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained right oblique. The Orioles announced the move before Wednesday’s game against the White Sox.