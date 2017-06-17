Sports Listen

Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

By The Associated Press June 17, 2017
BALTIMORE (AP) — Carlos Martinez struck out eight over six sharp innings, and the St. Louis Cardinals hit a season-high five home runs in an 11-2 rout of the struggling Baltimore Orioles. The Cardinals arrived at Camden Yards having lost 10 of their previous 14 games, but their breakdown was certainly no worse than that of the Orioles, who were 25-16 on May 20th and now stand at 32-34.

NEW YORK (AP) — Max Scherzer struck out 10 over eight masterful innings to reach double digits for the fifth straight start and limited the Mets to four hits, leading the Washington Nationals over New York 7-2 Friday night. Matt Wieters and Michael A. Taylor hit consecutive homers starting the third inning against Steven Matz. Anthony Rendon added a two-run homer in the sixth and had three RBIs, Bryce Harper finished with three hits, including a run-scoring single in the eighth, as the Nationals improved to 5-0 at Citi Field this year.

NEW YORK (AP) — Pitcher Edwin Jackson has agreed to a minor league contract with the Washington Nationals following his release by the Baltimore Orioles. “He told me he always wanted to play for me,” Nationals manager Dusty Baker said before Friday’s game.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans’ public relations staffs are co-winners of the Pete Rozelle Award from the Professional Football Writers of America for excellence in dealing with the media. The Rozelle Award is named for the NFL commissioner from 1960 to 1989, who started his career in sports as a publicist.

