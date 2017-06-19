Sports Listen

Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 4:16 am 1 min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom hit his first major league home run and shut down a bruising Washington Nationals lineup on three singles for eight dominant innings Sunday, giving the New York Mets a 5-1 win that prevented a four-game sweep. The NL East-leading Nationals had been 6-0 at Citi Field this season and had battered the Mets in three games this week, never trailing while totaling 18 extra-base hits. But they had trouble touching the blue-stitched balls — used all around Major League Baseball on Father’s Day — thrown by deGrom.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ubaldo Jimenez was stellar in his first start since May 22, Mark Trumbo homered for the second consecutive day and the Baltimore Orioles beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 on Sunday. Seth Smith and Trey Mancini homered to start the first and second innings, respectively, for Baltimore. Welington Castillo also had a solo shot in the fifth that gave the Orioles a 7-2 lead.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Glory Johnson scored 16 of her season-high 27 points in the third quarter and the Dallas Wings closed on an 8-0 run to beat the Washington Mystics 87-83 on Sunday. The Mystics missed their final four field-goal attempts and were scoreless for the final 2:08. Tayler Hill led Washington with a season-high 21 points.

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Clay Millican raced to his first career Top Fuel victory Sunday, beating Leah Pritchett in the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals final. The Tennessee driver had a 3.825-second pass at 316.38 miles per hour in Bristol, Tennessee.

