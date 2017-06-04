Holloway stops Aldo in 3rd, wins UFC featherweight belt

Sports Listen

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Max Holloway claimed the undisputed UFC featherweight title on Saturday night, stopping long-reigning champion Jose Aldo in the third round of an impressive upset victory.

Holloway (18-3) won the belt in Aldo’s native Brazil with a dynamite finish. The interim 145-pound champion floored Aldo with a big right hand, getting on top and raining down punishment until referee John McCarthy stopped the bout with 47 seconds left in the round.

The Hawaii-born Holloway earned his 11th consecutive UFC victory and claimed the title held by Aldo for most of the past six years. Aldo lost the belt to Conor McGregor in December 2015, but regained it last year.

Sports News
