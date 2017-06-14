Sports Listen

Holtmann contract offers bonuses for winning, good grades

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 4:57 pm < a min read
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — New Ohio State basketball coach Chris Holtmann’s $3 million annual contract includes incentives for making the NCAA Tournament and ensuring his players get good grades.

Ohio State signed the former Butler coach to an eight-year deal to replace Thad Matta, who was fired June 5. The contract still has to be approved by university trustees, but Ohio State released the terms Wednesday.

The contract contains bonuses for winning, including $40,000 for making the NCAA Tournament and $100,000 for winning the national championship. Plus, Holtmann gets $50,000 if his players can maintain an average cumulative grade-point average of 3.0. If the players can manage a cumulative 3.5 average, he’ll make $150,000.

The contract also includes football tickets and a golf club membership.

He’ll be eligible for a raise beginning next year.

